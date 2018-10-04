Meghan King Edmonds Takes First Kids-Free Vacation in 2 Years: ''Our Marriage Needs It''

Meghan King Edmonds is ready to switch from mommy mode to vacation mode.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband departed for their couple's getaway to Mexico today and the reality star could not be happier. "To be honest I can't believe we went through with it and we never would've done it if we weren't given a good reason (our good friends are having a vow renewal) and we almost cancelled several times.  But today is the day and we need it BADLY," she says on her blog

"Our marriage needs it. We've had three babies in under two years. We're building a house, we've sold and moved homes numerous times, we've quit jobs and started new ones," she explains. "We've become complacent in our lives and have taken each other for granted. We are constant fixtures in our marriage that are often ignored and we need shining and buffing. We need US back… and the sad part is that we never even realized 'we' were missing."

In her excitement, she bought new "mom" bathing suits and colorful outfits to wear for a night out on the town, but she's mostly "looking forward to hanging out with my husband and not worrying about when the babies need to eat next or who has gas or why hasn't one pooped."

Of course, she is going to miss her little ones but this has taught her an important life lesson: "it's important to nourish all parts of yourself, including your 'kid-free self.'"

The mother-of-three welcomed her twin boysHayes and Hart, in June and has been keeping her fans up to date on the boy's latest developments. "They're really different," Meghan explained in a blog post from July. "But they're both really good babies. They don't really fuss unless they're hungry."

And her 19-month-old daughter, Aspen, is enjoying being a big sister too.

Let's hope the parent's enjoy their vacation and that they get some sleep too!

