Meghan King Edmonds Takes First Kids-Free Vacation in 2 Years: ''Our Marriage Needs It''

In her excitement, she bought new "mom" bathing suits and colorful outfits to wear for a night out on the town, but she's mostly "looking forward to hanging out with my husband and not worrying about when the babies need to eat next or who has gas or why hasn't one pooped."

Of course, she is going to miss her little ones but this has taught her an important life lesson: "it's important to nourish all parts of yourself, including your 'kid-free self.'"

The mother-of-three welcomed her twin boys, Hayes and Hart, in June and has been keeping her fans up to date on the boy's latest developments. "They're really different," Meghan explained in a blog post from July. "But they're both really good babies. They don't really fuss unless they're hungry."

And her 19-month-old daughter, Aspen, is enjoying being a big sister too.

Let's hope the parent's enjoy their vacation and that they get some sleep too!