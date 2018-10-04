Nick Cummins, Rejected Finalists Speak Out After Shocking Bachelor Australia Finale

On The Bachelor Australia finale, Nick Cummins turned down both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman and left New Caledonia a single man. Now, rather than going on the usual post-show media blitz, the Honey Badger has left the country and is currently walking the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea.

He pre-taped a single interview with Lisa Wilkinson for Ten's The Sunday Project, which will air this weekend and promises to provide additional insight into his shocking non-decision.

"Going in, I feel like I was almost a boy compared to how I see things now," the 30-year-old says in a teaser.

Wilkinson appeared to not let him off the hook, however, firing back, "But you do understand on The Bachelor you're meant to be at a place where you're ready to have a relationship?"

The episode will also feature interviews with rejected finalists Brittany, Sophie, Brooke Blurton and Cass Wood.

"I don't understand how we didn't end up together," Brittany says in the clip.

While Brooke—who walked off the show in the second-to-last episode—tearfully explains, "My whole life has just been exposed. I wanted it to be worth it."