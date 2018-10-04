Nicole''Snooki'' Polizzi Opens Up About Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's Sentencing

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 5:22 PM

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is opening up about her good friend, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's, sentencing.

The reality star went on Jenny McCarthy's podcast, The Jenny McCarthy Show, where she revealed that the whole Jersey Shore cast is "freaking out for him."

Snooki added, "Honestly we don't know what is going to happen tomorrow... so hopefully everything is going to be fine."

In the meantime, they have all tried to keep him distracted. "We've been hanging out all week and you can tell the days are coming quicker and he's getting more nervous," she explained. "We're just trying to be there for him, just hang out with him, make him smile a little bit, but it's terrifying for him."

And it is just as nerve-wracking for his fiancéLauren Pesce, who is also in the midst of wedding planning. "We just went for her dress fitting so you know she is putting on the dress and doing all the fun bride stuff but she is freaking out too," Snooki revealed.

She said, "I think we just all want it to be over but we are also hoping for a great outcome."

Even though The Situation is most likely going to serve some time for tax evasion, he is still looking forward to the impending nuptials, which Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughters will be a part of. "Both of our girls Giovanna and Jenni's daughter, Meilani, are going to be the flower girls, he just asked us. You are going to see it on the show and we are super excited," the reality star happily announced.

On Friday, the Jersey Shore family will find out how long their friend is expected to serve after pleading guilty to tax evasion in January. Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, were initially indicted on tax evasion in 2014 and later indicted on additional charges in 2017.

