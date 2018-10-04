Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Documents Son Kaiser's Surgery to Remove Adenoids

Jenelle Evans' son Kaiser had undergo his first surgery this week.

The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos of 4-year-old Kaiser in the hospital. "My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests... Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little," Evans, 26, wrote to her social media followers. "Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him!"

"Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks!" Evans concluded her post, adding the hashtags #MommasBoy #FirstSurgery #EarTubesSurgery #Adenoidectomy.