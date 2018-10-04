Christina Aguilera Felt ''Left Out'' After Madonna and Britney Spears' VMAs Kiss

Christina Aguilerastill hasn't gotten over the fact that her kiss with Madonna was not caught on camera.

"It was weird," she explains to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "And you know why they cut away for it? Because they cut away to get Justin [Timberlake's] reaction."

At the time, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were not even dating so in Xtina's eyes it was a "cheap shot."

Cohen sympathizes with Aguilera for being essentially cut out of the narrative, saying, "I don't think people actually totally realize that she [Madonna] made out with both of you that day."

"Yeah, because I definitely saw the newspaper the next day and it was like, 'Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that,'" Aguilera replies.

Like the "Fighter" she is, Christina paid it no mind since "everything happened so quickly back then and everything was in a whirlwind."