Jennifer Garner Files Documents to Speed Up Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Garner wants a divorce from Ben Affleck sooner rather than later.

In August, Affleck and Garner reached a divorce settlement, more than a year after they filed papers to end their marriage, and a source told E! News at the time that it would be filed in court after the actor gets out of rehab. He began his treatment, his third inpatient stint, that month after an alcohol addiction relapse. On Thursday, Affleck revealed on Instagram he has completed 40 days in rehab and will remain in outpatient care.

On Thursday, it was revealed that days earlier, a Los Angeles court approved a request Garner had filed to have a retired judge, who remains a member of the California State Bar, to be appointed as a temporary judge to oversee the divorce case. This is expected to accelerate the process, as the document states that the judge's appointment will expire on March 1 or upon entry of the final divorce settlement, whichever occurs first.

Garner, Affleck and the retired judge all signed the document in late September, while a Los Angeles court judge signed off on the request on Monday.