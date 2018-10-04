Diet Coke Trolls Pumpkin Spice Fans With "Can't Even" Drink

They're pranksters, those folks at Coca-Cola.

A mock ad for a pretend "Can't Even Pumpkin Spice"-flavored Diet Coke was posted on the brand's official Twitter page on Wednesday, just as other companies are beginning to promote their seasonal pumpkin spice-flavored offerings.

"This fall, we're going full-blown basic. #DoesntGoWithPumpkinSpice," the tweet read.

The tag line for this mock ad? "Because I can't"—a spoof of Diet Coke's early 2018 "Because I Can" campaign to promote its rebranding and new line of flavored beverages, which come in skinnier cans.

"Am I being punk'd here??" a fan asked about the Pumpkin Spice photo.

"The world may never know," was the reply.

"Hard pass," another person wrote.

"Fine, be that way," the brand replied.