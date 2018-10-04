Prince Harry Kisses a Fan With Meghan Markle Nearby

A royal kiss? Swoon!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the Sussex area of England on Wednesday and met with the locals. During an outing in Brighton, Meghan approached a fan in the crowd, a woman named Lydia, who told the duchess she looks "so beautiful." Harry then came up, took the woman's hand and kissed it, as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail.

"Ooh, thank you!" Lydia replied, giggling.

"Very nice to meet you," Harry said, smiling.

The footage was shot by fellow fan Francesca Troon.

"They were actually on the opposite side [of the street] and heard people shouting their names out on our side," she told the Daily Mail. "Meghan made a beeline for this lady, she was elderly in her eighties. Meghan asked her for her name and where she came from. Then Harry came over and Meghan introduced the lady to Harry. 'The lady was so excited and she said she felt so lucky that Harry had kissed her hand."