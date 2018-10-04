Lil' Kim Joins Christina Aguilera for an Unforgettable Concert Surprise

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 5:15 AM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Christina Aguilera pulled out all the stops last night.
Political power couple Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were in the audience when the award-winning singer's Liberation Tour hit Radio City Music Hall in New York City, joining thousands of fans at the sold-out show. Aguilera kicked things off with "Maria," off her sixth studio album Liberation, before going back in the archives and segueing into "Genie in a Bottle" and "Dirrty."
Styled by Karen Clarkson, Aguilera modeled fashion-forward designs by Milligan Beaumont, Joshua Kim and Gareth Pugh as she whipped through hits like "Accelerate," "Ain't No Other Man," "Beautiful," "Can't Hold Us Down" "Express" and "Fall in Line." There were medleys ("Elastic Love," "Woohoo" and "Bionic") and covers ("It's a Man's Man's Man's World"), but perhaps the biggest surprises of the night came from the performers who joined her onstage.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
After singing the first verse and chorus of her No. 1 hit "Lady Marmalade," Aguilera told fans, "We got a surprise: Lil' Kim, Lil' Kim, Lil' Kim!" As the crowd's cheers reached near deafening levels, the diminutive diva strutted onstage, with swagger to spare, in a skintight catsuit. The show-stopping set ended with a huge hug and Aguilera telling her friend, "Thank you so much!"
But the once-in-a-lifetime moments didn't end there.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Later in the show, Aguilera brought out A Great Big World to sing their Grammy-winning duet "Say Something." Veiled behind a video screen, frontman Ian Axel played piano and sang his verses with gusto on an elevated platform, as Aguilera belted her heart out on the stairs below.
After closing the show with "Fighter," fans went wild—so Aguilera returned onstage for an encore. Emerging in a wedding dress, she sang "Unless It's With You" and helped facilitate yet another marriage proposal—a tradition she started when the tour launched Sept. 25 in Florida.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Aguilera decided to say farewell with a giant dance party, singing "Let There Be Love" and bringing out Carmen Carrera (of RuPaul's Drag Race fame) to really rev up the room. "I just want to say that I'm, like, living for myself, because I was onstage at Radio City Music Hall with Christina Aguilera—and my name was on the screen," Carrera said later. "It was a big moment!"
The Liberation Tour will return to Radio City Music Hall tonight.
Heartbreak, Single Fatherhood and a Ring He'll Never Take Off: Life for Rory Feek After Losing His Forever Duet Partner
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?