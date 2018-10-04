Ryan Gosling Shares the Hilarious Reason He Was Constantly Approached at His Mom's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 5:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Gosling

YouTube

Ryan Gosling got a lot of attention at his mother's wedding—but not for the reason you'd think.

The 37-year-old actor told the hilarious story on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Because the groom is from Rome, the couple decided to tie the knot in Italy. Gosling had the opportunity to meet many of his new stepfather's family members and had several women approach him on the big day. However, they seemed more focused on the event's menu than his celebrity status.

"There was a lot of, during the service, like these wonderful older Italian women just whispering to me about food," Gosling told host Jimmy Kimmel. "So, at one point, this woman said, 'There's a tortellini in the freezer!'"

In fact, this woman was one of several "food spies" in attendance.

"Then later on, almost towards the vows, another woman said, 'There's a smoked mozzarella in the fridge,'" he recalled. "And then another woman went, 'It's from Naples.'" 

However, Gosling seemed to appreciate these insider tips. The Notebook star said the mozzarella tasted "like an angel crying on your tongue." 

Photos

Ryan Gosling's Hottest Pics!

If Gosling's mother ever needs any relationship advice, she could certainly turn to her son. The La La Land lead has been with Eva Mendes for years and they share two children together: Esmeralda and Amada. In fact, Gosling told the late-night host his daughters came to visit him on the set of his new movie First Man, which tells the story of Neil Armstrong and his legendary mission to the moon.

"They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the space suit and pretending to launch," Gosling explained. "I think they think I'm an astronaut now. My oldest said the other day, she pointed to the moon and she was like, 'That's where you work, right?'"

Watch the videos to see his interview.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Gosling , Weddings , Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Christina Aguilera, The Liberation Tour

Lil' Kim Joins Christina Aguilera for an Unforgettable Concert Surprise

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson

People's Choice Awards Finalist Scarlett Johansson Is One Super (Hero) Actress & Her Past Roles Prove It!

People's Choice Awards, PCAs

Ready, Set, Vote! Your PCAs Finalist Votes Count as Double For the Next Five Days, So Get to Clicking ASAP

ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Tackling Royal Life Differently and on Their Own Terms

Miley Cyrus, Spandex, Bangerz Tour

Why Miley Cyrus Completely Flipped Her Life Upside Down After All the Bangerz Madness

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

How Diane Kruger Ended Up With Norman Reedus: Inside Their Unexpected Love Story

Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Post Malone

Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and Post Malone Lead 2018 MTV Europe Music Award Nominations

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.