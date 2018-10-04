The Bachelor Australia’s Brooke Blurton Reveals If She’d Get Back With Nick Cummins If He Were Single

Brooke Blurton's chemistry with Nick Cummins was undeniable.

But the 23-year-old made the bold decision to leave The Bachelor Australia mansion on Oct. 3's episode after the Honey Badger was unable to reassure her about his feelings.

Brooke tells E! News that she would not give her relationship with Nick a second chance if he did eventually end up single after the finale.

"Nick and I's journey ended when it ended on the show," she says. "We could be really great friends, but our time has passed."

While the Perth youth worker hasn't spoken to Nick since her season 6 exit, she is willing to remain friends.

"Obviously, I'm fully respectful of the relationship he has with one of the other girls," she says. "But if I saw them or him out at the pub, I wouldn't be shy to say hello."