Lamar Odom's Manager Shuts Down Kidnapping Rumors

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 5:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lamar Odom

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lamar Odom was not kidnapped.

The 38-year-old former NBA star's manager is shutting down speculation that he was kidnapped over a gambling debt and held hostage back in June while visiting a woman named Savanna Waldrop in Portland.

"The kidnapping is false, it's a lie, it's made up," Odom's manager Zoul El Fassi tells E! News. "He does know her. He's not going to deny that but she was just a girl he used to party with."

Odom's publicist Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn also tells E! News, "We are aware of the false story circulating around regarding Lamar. We are not denying that Lamar does know this woman, however she was merely an acquaintance."

Read

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet About His 2016 Recovery

Odom has been in training mode over the past few months, sharing videos of himself hitting the gym on social media. In July, Odom shared exciting news with his fans on Instagram.

"I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play Basketball," he wrote. "I will be playing in China ! God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now. Thank you."

According to his latest Instagram posts, Khloe Kardashian's ex is back in the United States and will be doing a meet and greet with fans in Florida over the weekend.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lamar Odom , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Robin Williams, 2013

See Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire in Never-Before-Seen Clip

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

5 Things Kate Hudson's Baby Rani Rose Fujikawa-Hudson Can Look Forward to Thanks to Her Big Family

"The Conners" Finally Speak Out About Roseanne

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Is Your New Harley Quinn

Will Smith Launches the #PiggyBackChallenge

4 Arrested in Celebrity Home Break-In Spree

Lady Gaga Fans Troll "Venom" in Favor of "A Star Is Born"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.