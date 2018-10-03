Sophie Turner Cozies Up to Her "Love" Joe Jonas During Romantic Paris Getaway

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
The look of love!
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Paris. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 29-year-old DNCE singer made their first red carpet appearance together at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. After posing for photos together, the couple was also spotted greeting actor Justin Theroux at the fashion week event.
Turner later posted a photo to Instagram showing her in an embrace with her fiancé. "With my love in Paris," she captioned the sweet social media snap. Jonas also shared a series of photos with Turner from their night out in the City of Love.
It's been almost exactly a year since Turner and Jonas announced their engagement to the world. The couple, who started dating in 2016, posted a photo of Turner's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on social media last October.
"I said yes," she wrote. While Jonas captioned his post, "She said yes."
Turner opened up about her "lovely" engagement to Jonas earlier this year in Marie Claire's May "Fresh Faces" issue.
"There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life," Turner said. "It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."
Over the summer, Jonas and Turner were spotted packing on the PDA at the U.S. Open, which they also attended with Nick Jonas and fiancée Priyanka Chopra. Following the couple's engagement announcement in August, Turner took to Instagram to write, "Wow. First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I'm so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas."