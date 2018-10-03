Dua Lipa Dishes on New Music and Dream Collaborations

Dua Lipa's first studio album has been ranked among the best of 2017—and she is just getting started.

In recent years, the 23-year-old London-born songstress has become a breakout star with the success of her eponymous album. She's shown little sign of slowing down as she's been touring since 2016, is back in the studio working on her second record and is about to release a "complete edition" of Dua Lipa on October 19. In addition to the original hit tracks, that album will also contain three new songs—"Want To," "Running" and "Kiss and Make Up," the latter of which is a fresh collaboration with K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK.

"They were songs that I was performing for a very long time," Lipa told E! News at the Grammy Museum's "Spotlight: Dua Lipa" exhibit. However, the star hadn't quite found how she wanted the studio versions of the tracks to sound, so she didn't include them on her first album. Now, as a bit of a present to her fans, she and her team rearranged the two songs and added her new collaboration with BLACKPINK to the deluxe edition coming in just a few weeks. "It felt right and I felt like it was kind of like a parting gift to this whole era," she said.