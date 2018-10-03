Kim Kardashian Apologizes for "Insensitive" Weight Loss Comments

Kim Kardashian is sorry if she offended anyone with her past comments about her weight loss.

Earlier this year, Kim debuted a slimmer figure after beginning a fitness regimen with a trainer. In July, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Instagram Stories videos from an outing with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. In one video, the two tell Kim she looks skinny and Kendall says she thinks she's not eating. Kim replies, "What? What? Oh my God, thank you!" The 5'3" star later said she weighed 119 pounds. The video went viral and drew controversy.

"I honestly, looking back in having said that, I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way," Kim said on the first episode of the Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham podcast, released this week. "So my intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone, because an eating disorder is- I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years—close people. So I've like, been through- I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better."