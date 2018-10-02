The Bachelor Australia’s Cass Wood Responds to Rumours She’s Back With Nick Cummins

Cass Wood is setting the record straight.

Appearing on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa on Oct. 3, The Bachelor Australia contestant shut down speculation she is secretly dating Nick Cummins—after he reportedly dumped the season 6 winner.

"No, no, there's a lot of fake news and I believe he's with the winner and having a happy life," Cass said when asked if she was dating the athlete.

However, the Manly-local did reveal she has seen Nick since filming wrapped.

"Out of respect to the winner, we'd never organise to hang out," she said. "But we do live on the Northern Beaches, and I have bumped into him."