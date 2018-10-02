The Bachelor Australia’s Cass Wood Responds to Rumours She’s Back With Nick Cummins

Ten
Cass Wood is setting the record straight.
Appearing on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa on Oct. 3, The Bachelor Australia contestant shut down speculation she is secretly dating Nick Cummins—after he reportedly dumped the season 6 winner.
"No, no, there's a lot of fake news and I believe he's with the winner and having a happy life," Cass said when asked if she was dating the athlete.
However, the Manly-local did reveal she has seen Nick since filming wrapped.
"Out of respect to the winner, we'd never organise to hang out," she said. "But we do live on the Northern Beaches, and I have bumped into him."
Cass also told Hit Network's Grant Denyer and Ed Kavalee on Wednesday that she had seen the Honey Badger around the neighbourhood, but insists it was "just like a ‘Hi, bye,'" interaction.
"I think a quick hug and that was it," she added.
The 23-year-old, who briefly dated Nick before joining The Bachelor, also clarified why they both checked into Manly cafe Dolce Terra on Instagram on the same day in September.
"That day, actually, he was there before me. We didn't actually see each other," she said. "But I posted about four hours later, not even at the café, and everyone went crazy."
Nick is tasked with choosing between Sophie Tieman, Brooke Blurton and Brittany Hockley on The Bachelor this week.
But the athlete will be out of the country and hiking the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea when the finale airs, adding to speculation he ends up a single man.
On the other hand, Nick's uncle Mike suggests there's a happy ending—and a wedding in sight—for Nick.
"He's getting married," the Manly restaurant owner told Woman's Day when asked for a comment, adding that a confidentiality agreement prevented him from spoiling the winner.
All will be revealed when the series comes to a dramatic conclusion this Wednesday and Thursday on Ten.
