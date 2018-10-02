Johnny Depp Says He'll ''Never Stop Fighting'' Against Amber Heard's Abuse Claims

Depp wonders aloud, "How could someone, anyone, come out with something like that against someone, when there's no truth to it whatsoever? I'm sure it wasn't easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school, you know what I mean? With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?' Why did he have to go through that? Why did my daughter have to go through that?"

He then wonders what drove Heard to make these allegations, but also expresses worry about the way the public might perceive him. "We probably shouldn't be talking about this, but I am worried. I worry about the people that bought it and I worry about her. It's just not right," he explains.

Depp continues, "I will never stop fighting. I'll never stop. They'd have to f--king shoot me. An episode like this takes time to get over. It's a mourning for someone you thought was..." He trails off in the interview, saying she was "something" to him, since he did "marry her somehow."

The interview concludes with Depp proclaiming, "I want the truth. That's really my biggest obsession in the world. It's just the f--king truth."