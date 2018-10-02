Taylor Swift Meets 8-Year-Old Boy With Autism Who She Helped Get a Service Dog

"She didn't see my son's disability she just saw him," Allison's post continued. "She got down on her knees and looked him right in the eyes and said hello and that she was thankful HE came to her show even though she knew it was loud and there was so much going on. He grabbed her face and pulled her hair back and said 'Hi Taylor!' which was something we were working on all week, but didn't know if he would be able to say it."

Allison went on to write that Taylor was "very gracious and acted like him grabbing her face didn't even phase her."

"After the picture was taken, the flash scared him so he snuggled right up to her and her sweet smile says it all," Allison recalled. "My daughter, Jordan, was pumped to meet her. We feel so blessed! Taylor is such an amazing person for doing this for us...again! Jacob made it through almost the entire concert. Taylor is such an autism advocate, we love her!"