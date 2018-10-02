Melania Trump Steps Out in Céline for Hospital Tour in Africa

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 8:48 AM

Melania Trump

Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

Melania Trump traveled to Ghana on Tuesday for her first major international solo trip as First Lady of the United States. 

The president's spouse stepped off the plane in a red and white striped shirtdress by Céline and a pair of white Manolo Blahnik heels. A similar version of the dress was found on luxury consignment company The RealReal and has an estimated retail value of $2,300.

According to NBC News, Trump was welcomed to the West African nation with dancing, drumming and a group of children waving U.S. and Ghanaian flags. The news outlet also claimed the First Lady accepted a bouquet from a young girl.

After greeting the well-wishers, Trump headed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital. Per The New York Times, Trump learned how babies are cared for at the facility and toured the hospital's wings. She also reportedly handed out teddy bears wrapped in baby blankets.

Read

Melania Trump Planted a Tree in Christian Louboutin Heels and the Internet Is Conflicted

Trump will also visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt during her visit. The trip aims to help promote her "Be Best" initiative, which focuses on many issues young people face today. According to the White House, the program aims to teach children the importance of social, emotional and physical health. It also concentrates on three main pillars: well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.

Trump has made headlines for her ensembles in the past. In August, she generated media attention after she planted a tree while wearing Christian Louboutin heels. She also faced criticism after she wore a jacket that read "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" to meet immigrant children.

