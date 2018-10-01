12 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 5:04 PM
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Here's the thing: What wedding guest dress you wear largely depends on what type of celebration you're attending.
Outdoors? You're going to want something long sleeve. But if you're cheersing in Vegas, something sparkly is a must. Maxi or mini? Well that depends on what time of day it is and how casual the vibe is.
One thing you can control is the price. Listen, we're all for picking out a nice dress and splurging every once in a while, but wedding season is upon us people. And, well, as the saying goes: We're not made of money.
So for all the types of weddings you have the pleasure of attending this season—here are some options that won't make you scream.
BUY IT: Leith Kimono Sleeve Floral Dress, $69
BUY IT: BB Dakota Westerly Dress, $69
BUY IT: Leith Bell Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress, $89
Article continues below
BUY IT: NBD Helen Gown, $93
BUY IT: Free Press Floral Wrap Dress, $40
BUY IT: Free People Gemma Tunic Dress, $76
Article continues below
BUY IT: NBD Laurel Canyon Gown, $96
BUY IT: Dress the Population Zoe Plunge Sequin Velvet Body-Con Dress, $99
BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Madeline Gown, $78
Article continues below
BUY IT: Majorelle Nadea Gown, $93
BUY IT: Majorelle Jackson Dress, $82
BUY IT: Free Press Pretty Sleeve Dress, $37
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?