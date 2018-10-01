Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs Get Cozy Together in Paris

Paris: it's the city of love.

Shia LaBeouf and his rumored romantic interest FKA twigs(real name Tahliah Barnett) were spotted showing some PDA around Paris over the weekend. The two of them ambled near the Seine and were seen at the Louvre museum standing near the famous Mona Lisa painting, according to Twitter user @gabbybiscardi. Last week, the Evens Stevens star was seen leaving FKA twigs' London and once again in her neighborhood as they went jogging and walking.

News of their romance started heating up as LaBeouf's rep confirmed to E! News that he and his wife Mia Goth had "filed for divorce." The rep added, "The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

LaBeouf and British singer twigs met this past summer while filming the movie Honey Boy, which he wrote and stars in. Ironically enough, twigs' ex-fiancé Robert Pattinson and Goth are promoting their new movie High Life together and were seen walking side-by-side at the San Sebastian Film Festival. According to sources, both Pattinson and Goth aren't that surprised that LaBeouf and twigs are hanging out together. The source explained to E! News that the High Life co-stars are just friends. Pattinson is dating the model Suki Waterhouse.