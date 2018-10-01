The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Jillian Harris and her family!

The Bachelorette star and Justin Pasutto welcomed their second child over the weekend.

"Welcome sweet Annie," Jillian shared with her fans and followers on social media. "Justin and I had the best date night ever ... a little golf, a little party in the delivery room, a little push, and a new little one to love!"

Justin also shared a photo of his newborn with the caption, "Hello. I'm Annie." The couple also shares a son named Leo.

As soon as the news was posted, several members of Bachelor Nation couldn't help but share their well wishes with the family.