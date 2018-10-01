Pink Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Frangelica: "Rest in Sunshine"

Instagram
Pink is mourning the death of her beloved dog.
The 39-year-old "Try" singer shared the heartbreaking news of her dog's passing with her social media followers over the weekend. "Goodbye Kiss Frangelica 'Nanni' Moore Hart. 2002-2018. Rest in sunshine pretty girl," Pink wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo with Frangelica. "Thanks for waiting for me to get home."
It's been a difficult few months for Pink, who recently returned home with her family after wrapping up her Beautiful Trauma Tour dates in New Zealand and Australia. In August, Pink had to postpone a show in Sydney due to an upper respiratory infection.
But when paparazzi photos of the singer hanging in the sand with daughter Willow appeared online, Pink fired back at claims she canceled the show to relax on the beach.
Then, a week later, Pink was hospitalized for a gastric virus and had to cancel a second show in Sydney. "Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus," Live Nation tweeted at the time. "Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery."
After a week of recovery, Pink returned to the stage in Sydney and received support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman at the concert.
When Pink arrived home just days ago, she was greeted with medicine and notes wishing her well.