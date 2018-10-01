The Secret to 9-1-1's Massive Success on Fox

"I think making any television show, except something that's maybe completely plotted out, like I'm sure even with Game of Thrones or something, it's an organic process, and you kind of go where the story leads you on some level. And I do remember that, when we were writing the first half of the first season, there was a moment where actually, when Abby first comes into the firehouse where Bobby sees her, and he doesn't quite know who she is yet. And I knew that the audience would be, like, ‘Oh, they're going to end up together.' So as soon as we established that, I knew they weren't and I knew that there was a more interesting direction to go," Minear said about the relationship between Athena and Bobby. "And, no, we didn't plan at the beginning, but it was sort of a natural, organic thing that happened because of where those two characters were. And when you see them sitting in that church together and you realize they can understand each other in a way that no one else could, it just made sense."