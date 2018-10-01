Cardi B Surrenders to Police Over Alleged Strip Club Fight

Cardi B has turned herself in.

The Grammy-nominated rapper surrendered to police on Monday morning in New York City. Guarded by umbrellas and bodyguards, the performer entered the 109th precinct in Queens before 10 a.m. while surrounded by reporters shouting questions. However, the Bronx-born new mom remained silent as she approached and entered.

According to TMZ, Cardi had been accused of allegedly ordering people to attack two female bartenders at a Flushing strip club in August. Per the report, she allegedly believed one of the women was involved with her husband, Migos member, Offset. Per NBC, police said the alleged fight happened on August 29. Meanwhile, Cardi reportedly denied any involvement in the alleged fight.

At this time, it is unknown what charges Cardi faces and no additional details about the alleged fight have been shared by authorities.