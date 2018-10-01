Cardi B Surrenders to Police Over Alleged Strip Club Fight

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 7:45 AM

Cardi B

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardi B has turned herself in. 

The Grammy-nominated rapper surrendered to police on Monday morning in New York City. Guarded by umbrellas and bodyguards, the performer entered the 109th precinct in Queens before 10 a.m. while surrounded by reporters shouting questions. However, the Bronx-born new mom remained silent as she approached and entered. 

According to TMZ, Cardi had been accused of allegedly ordering people to attack two female bartenders at a Flushing strip club in August. Per the report, she allegedly believed one of the women was involved with her husband, Migos member, Offset. Per NBC, police said the alleged fight happened on August 29. Meanwhile, Cardi reportedly denied any involvement in the alleged fight. 

At this time, it is unknown what charges Cardi faces and no additional details about the alleged fight have been shared by authorities. 

Photos

Mug Shot Mania

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Nicki Minaj brought up the allegations against her foe while addressing their New York Fashion Week fight in a previous episode of Queen radio. 

"You getting girls beat up because of what your man doing? Real bitches never do that—you never attack the woman...you take that up with your f--king man," Minaj claimed.

The two women sparked headlines earlier this month when Cardi shouted, lunged and threw her shoe at Nicki at Harper's Bazaar's Icon party. It seemed the fight was fueled by alleged comments Nicki made about Cardi as a mother, though she rebuffed the claims on Queen radio. 

E! News has reached out to Cardi's rep for comment. 

