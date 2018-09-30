Hilary Duff Spends Birthday at Disneyland as She Nears Due Date

Hilary and Matthew announced in June that they were expecting a baby girl, and since then, the Lizzie McGuire star has been vocal about the ups and downs of her second pregnancy.

In August, Hilary took a picture of her baby bump and told her little one to "hurry it on up." At her baby's sex reveal party, Hilary "basically jumped 3 feet off the ground" when pink confetti came flying out of the confetti cannon.

In July, the Metamorphosis singer opened up about the less glamorous side of having a baby. In another baby bump selfie, Hilary wrote about "looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment."

She added, "The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special...Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how's strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!"

On Sunday, Hilary shared a video of Luca staring at a timer. "Waiting for his play date," she wrote.