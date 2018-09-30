Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Picture of Brad Falchuk's and Her Wedding Rings

A picture is worth a thousand vows.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a picture on Instagram Sunday of her hands intertwined with her husband Brad Falchuk. Their matching wedding bands are on fully display. The Goop founder didn't caption the photo, but she didn't even need to. The snapshot was confirmation enough that she and Falchuk tied the knot on Saturday in front of a star-studded crowd in the Hamptons. The ceremony was also just two days after her 46th birthday.

As two big names in Hollywood, Gwyneth and Brad's wedding party was replete with fellow A-listers. Some of those guests included Steven Spielberg as the unofficial videographer, Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Cameron Diazand many, many more. A source told E! News that Cameron arrived early and helped Gwyneth get ready for the big day. The night before the nuptials, the newlyweds had a rehearsal dinner at Jerry Seinfeld's Hamptons house with about 75 other guests.

Lowe posted a photo on Instagram, confirming his attendance, alongside the Iron Man star and wrote, "Nothing beats a great night with an old friend. RDJ, I luv ya!"