EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding to Brad Falchuk

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 30, 2018 9:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding was intimate and romantic and brought out Hollywood's A-list.

Amid a four-year relationship, the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder married the 47-year-old American Horror Story and Glee co-creator on Saturday at a private home in the Hamptons. Among the some 75 guests were the bride's mom Blythe Danner, Gwyneth's Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.. and his wife Susan DowneyCameron Diaz and husband Benji MaddenSteven Spielbergwho cast the bride in her first film, Hook, and his wife Kate Capshaw, Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl BerkoffJerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld.

Rob posted on Instagram a selfie with the Iron Man star, writing, "Nothing beats a great night with an old friend. RDJ, I luv ya!"

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk: Romance Rewind

Cameron arrived in the morning and helped Gwyneth get ready, E! News has learned. She also spent time with the bride just before the ceremony.

Robert Downey, Jr, Wife Susan, Gwyneth Paltrow Wedding

Splash News

During the wedding, Spielberg acted as the unofficial videographer, walking around and filming everyone and everything with a handheld video camera.

Blythe, who wore a long shimmery silver dress and red framed glasses, was spotted chatting with the filmmaker's wife before the ceremony.

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Engagement Party

Upon arrival, guests enjoyed cocktails as a string quartet played. The attendees were then ushered to a separate tent area in front of the house for the ceremony. Some were transported by golf carts.

The ceremony began around 5 p.m. Gwyneth and Brad exchanged vows inside a tent under an archway adorned with greenery and surrounded by glowing lanterns. The two wanted to say their vows under a huge tree in the front yard of the house and had the tent staged there.

The reception was held in another tent in the home's backyard and resembled an elegant dinner party. Guests sat at two long, dark wood tables adorned with tall votive candles and floral arrangements made up of ivory and wine colored blooms. There was live music during dinner.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

This marks Paltrow's second marriage and first wedding. She and Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, more than ten years after eloping. The two, who share two children, finalized a divorce in 2016. Just before Paltrow's wedding ceremony, Martin performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. It is unclear if he attended her and Falchuk's festivities.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince William

Prince William Meets Prince William During Africa Trip

Tori Spelling, Teddi Mellencamp

Tori Spelling Says Working With Teddi Mellencamp Has Been "Life Changing"

Kanye West, SNL

Kanye West Booed as He Gives Pro-Trump Speech on SNL Stage

Meryl Streep, Don Gummer, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Low-Key Loves: Don Gummer, Stedman Graham and More Under-the-Radar Celebrity Partners

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

All the Times Pete Davidson Talked About Ariana Grande Engagement on SNL Premiere

Kanye West, Adam Driver, Kenan Thompson, SNL

Kanye West Dressed Up as a Giant Perrier Bottle During SNL Performance

Matt Damon

Matt Damon Makes a Surprise Appearance as Brett Kavanaugh in SNL Premiere

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.