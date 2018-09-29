Kanye West Dressed Up as a Giant Perrier Bottle During SNL Performance

Kanye West—now Ye—gave a fully Kanye-esque performance during the Saturday Night Live premiere.

In the show, West appeared onstage dressed in a blow-up Perrier bottle outfit alongside rapper Lil Pump, who wore an outfit resembling a Fiji water bottle. The two of them sang "I Love It" although many of the lyrics had to be bleeped out by the show.

Just like the original song, Adele Givens gave the spoken word beginning of the song. Their outfits onstage were a more reigned-in version of their clothes in the music video for the song, which is on Lil Pump's album Harverd Dropout.