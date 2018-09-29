G-Eazy Professes His Love for Halsey as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Italy

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 2:37 PM

G-Eazy paid tribute to his "queen" Halsey on Instagram on her 24th birthday, as the two celebrated it together with a romantic trip to Italy.

The 29-year-old rapper and the singer, who duet on "Him & I," had broken up early this summer following a one-year relationship. A month ago, they showed PDA onstage and on Instagram, signaling a reconciliation.

"Happy birthday to this one," G-Eazy wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "I love you so so so much and I always will."

The two began their trip to Italy earlier this week. The rapper shared three photos from their visit—two of Halsey posing and one of him and the singer embracing while standing in front of a private jet. A day earlier, both he and Halsey had posted on their Instagram Stories videos taken on a gondola ride in one of the city of Venice's many canals.

"I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you'll ever know," G-Eazy wrote. "You're the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby."

"Best birthday ever," Halsey commented.

On Saturday, Halsey posted on Instagram a photo of G-Eazy sitting in a wine cellar at the Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, Italy.

"It's my birthday," she wrote.

