Josh Hutcherson Makes Music Video Directorial Debut With "High & Low"

Josh Hutcherson is moving behind the camera.

The Hunger Games star made his music video directorial debut on Friday with the release of "High & Low"—a new single by electronic music duo West Coast Massive and singer Brayton Bowman.

The video plays back a woman's night out in reverse. So, it starts with her in the water at a beach party, it ends with the text message she received inviting her to go out.

As for how he became involved in the project, Hutcherson said his younger brother, Connor, manages West Coast Massive and that he's actually a friend of the group members.

"They sent over their new EP," he said. "And when I heard 'High & Low,' I thought it had a lot of potential to become a hit song, as well as a great music video. The lyrics combined with the melodies felt very cinematic to me, so I wrote out a treatment idea for the video. About three weeks later, we were on the ground making it."