Katherine Langford on Riverdale? 13 Reasons Why Star Auditioned to Play Betty Cooper

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 8:41 AM
There was almost a different Betty Cooper on Riverdale. The casting process on any show is usually long, and often includes many pre-famous and already-famous faces coming in for key roles. That happened on Riverdale with Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford.
According to Riverdale star Camila Mendes, Langford, who went on to star as Hannah Baker in the first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why, auditioned for the role of Betty Cooper during Riverdale's pilot process. The role eventually went to Lili Reinhart, but Mendes did meet Langford.
"I remember we went out and we got falafel with a guy who was auditioning for Archie," Mendes told EW about the time they spent together after auditioning.
13 Reasons Why was Langford's first major role. The 22-year-old previously starred in shorts in her native Australia before heading to the United States. She went on to get a Golden Globe nomination for playing Hannah Baker, the teenager at the center of 13 Reasons Why who takes her own life and leaves tapes explaining why. Other recent roles on the big screen include Love, Simon and The Misguided.
Langford announced her exit from 13 Reasons Why after the second season premiered (it will be back for season three without her) and signed on to star in Cursed. The new Netflix drama from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler is based on the book of the same name. Langford plays Nimue in the re-imagining of the legend of King Arthur.
Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. on The CW.
