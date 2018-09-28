Cardi B Parties With Nicki Minaj's Ex Meek Mill

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 8:27 AM

Meek Mill, Marlo, Pierre Pee Thomas, Cardi B

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Billboard

Nothing to see here, just Cardi B hanging out with her rival's ex...

The 25-year-old partied with Nicki Minaj's former boyfriend Meek Mill on Thursday night at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event at Legacy Records in New York City, where the latter was honored with the Impact Award. Cardi, wearing a lime green fur-lined coat and a light blue wig, and Meek were photographed hanging out together along with rapper Marlo and Pierre "Pee" Thomas, co-founder of the Atlanta-based record label Quality Control Music.

The event took place three weeks after Cardi and Nicki got into a heated altercation at the Harper's Bazaar ICONs party during New York Fashion Week. Nicki, 35, and Meek, 31, had dated for about two years, starting in 2015. She confirmed in January 2017 that she was single.

In April, Meek was released from a Pennsylvania jail after serving almost five months for a probation violation. His case made headlines as criminal justice reform supporters, including Jay-Z and other top celebs, publicly condemned the prison sentence as too harsh.

"A lot of people stood up for me and a lot of people broke their necks for me," Mill said at the Billboard event. "I thought it was only right to use some of my platform and my power to actually reach back and help the people that stood up for me...You know, where we come from, we don't even get recognized for the s--t we do most of the time, so it's almost surprising and overwhelming when we get in these type of situations."

"I'm going to continue doing what I'm doing and making change and impact," he said. "And still spitting that hot s--t like I do."

Nicki has not commented on Cardi and Meek's interaction. She and Cardi have themselves not been seen crossing paths since their confrontation. This past weekend, they narrowly avoided each other at Milan Fashion Week, with each appearing at different shows.

After the confrontation, Cardi had claimed the fellow rapper had made a comment about her and husband Offset's daughter Kulture and had expressed her opinion on her parenting skills.

Nicki denied this, saying on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1, "I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting. I don't care about anyone's parenting. I don't give a s--t and it's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child."

