Cardi B Parties With Nicki Minaj's Ex Meek Mill

The 25-year-old partied with Nicki Minaj's former boyfriend Meek Mill on Thursday night at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event at Legacy Records in New York City, where the latter was honored with the Impact Award. Cardi, wearing a lime green fur-lined coat and a light blue wig, and Meek were photographed hanging out together along with rapper Marlo and Pierre "Pee" Thomas, co-founder of the Atlanta-based record label Quality Control Music.

The event took place three weeks after Cardi and Nicki got into a heated altercation at the Harper's Bazaar ICONs party during New York Fashion Week. Nicki, 35, and Meek, 31, had dated for about two years, starting in 2015. She confirmed in January 2017 that she was single.