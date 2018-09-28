Will Smith Returns to Rap in "Está Rico" Music Video With Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny

Will Smith is kicking off the weekend with some new music.

The actor returned to his rapping roots and dropped his new song, "Está Rico" with Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny on Thursday. The trio also released a corresponding music video.

The music video takes place in an underground establishment and shows Smith, Anthony and Bad Bunny getting together to play some cards and hang out with a few ladies.

"Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration," Anthony said in a press release, per Billboard. "This song seems perfect for this moment we're both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video."

Just before the music video dropped, Smith, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, posted a video of him recording with Anthony. After hearing him drop a verse, Anthony jumped up to give Smith a hug.

"Oh we ain't stopping… birthday week continues tomorrow… imma drop new music with @MarcAnthony and @BadBunnyPR!! #EstaRico," Smith captioned the video.