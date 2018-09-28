Christy Carlson Romano Says Cardi B Is Now an "Honourary" Even Stevens Cast Member

Cardi B's Even Stevens throwback video earned an A+ from Christy Carlson Romano.

"I am such a Cardi B fan," the former Disney Channel star told E! News while in Sydney for Oz Comic-Con. "My mind is still blown. I don't understand how Cardi B knows 'We Went to the Moon in 1969'."

Much to Even Stevens fans' delight, the 25-year-old rapper shared a social media video singing the classic "We Went to the Moon in 1969" song, which featured in the 2002 "Influenza: The Musical" episode. The track clearly left an impression on the rapper who joked in the September 26 clip, "I'm mad that I still know that song after all these years."