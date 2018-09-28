Christy Carlson Romano Says Cardi B Is Now an "Honourary" Even Stevens Cast Member

by Ashley Spencer | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 1:43 AM
Cardi B's Even Stevens throwback video earned an A+ from Christy Carlson Romano.
"I am such a Cardi B fan," the former Disney Channel star told E! News while in Sydney for Oz Comic-Con. "My mind is still blown. I don't understand how Cardi B knows 'We Went to the Moon in 1969'."
Much to Even Stevens fans' delight, the 25-year-old rapper shared a social media video singing the classic "We Went to the Moon in 1969" song, which featured in the 2002 "Influenza: The Musical" episode. The track clearly left an impression on the rapper who joked in the September 26 clip, "I'm mad that I still know that song after all these years."
Romano, who played Ren Stevens on the hit show, also thinks her on-screen little brother would approve of Cardi's rendition.
"Knowing how big of a hip-hop fan Shia LaBeouf is—he always was—I can only imagine if he found out that Cardi B was a fan of Even Stevens how proud he would be," the 34-year-old said.
Although it's been 15 years since the family sitcom ended, Romano says the Even Stevens cast and crew "all keep in touch with each other" and have periodic reunion parties.
"Recently, Shia asked to have a reunion, but I wasn't in town. I was working," said Romano, who will play a role that's "not just a cameo" in the upcoming Kim Possible live-action film. "[Our] reunion parties are generally just at a bar with a happy hour, and everybody in L.A. gets together...
"It's people that you grew up with that became you're family that you were working with day and night, so it's really great to be able to be in touch with your family like that—even if Shia can't show up because he's hitchhiking somewhere in the middle of the country."
And their next gathering might include a new attendee: "Cardi's now an honourary cast member of Even Stevens, so she's welcome to any of our reunions. That's perfectly fine."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?