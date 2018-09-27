Cass Wood Reveals Her Intimate Moment With Nick Cummins You Didn’t See on The Bachelor Australia

Cass Wood always made her feelings for Nick Cummins very clear on The Bachelor Australia.

But she hits back at some fans' claims she's 'clingy' and a ‘stalker', telling E! News it "was pretty tough seeing how I was portrayed" in early episodes of the show.

"The first couple of weeks I definitely wasn't portrayed as my true self, and it definitely looked one-sided. People said I was a stage-five clinger, which was disappointing and wasn't true," she says. "The conversations Nick and I were having maybe looked more one-sided and things that he was saying didn't really get aired."

According to Cass, a lot of her one-on-one time with Nick during the group camping date wasn't shown on The Bachelor.

"Things that we were saying and our really nice moment cuddling and chatting didn't get aired. We did walk away from the cameras, but they were on us and it was still recording," she says. "But it's OK because that one-on-one time was nice anyway."