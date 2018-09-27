Cass Wood Reveals Her Intimate Moment With Nick Cummins You Didn’t See on The Bachelor Australia

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 11:34 PM
Cass Wood always made her feelings for Nick Cummins very clear on The Bachelor Australia.
But she hits back at some fans' claims she's 'clingy' and a ‘stalker', telling E! News it "was pretty tough seeing how I was portrayed" in early episodes of the show.
"The first couple of weeks I definitely wasn't portrayed as my true self, and it definitely looked one-sided. People said I was a stage-five clinger, which was disappointing and wasn't true," she says. "The conversations Nick and I were having maybe looked more one-sided and things that he was saying didn't really get aired."
According to Cass, a lot of her one-on-one time with Nick during the group camping date wasn't shown on The Bachelor.
"Things that we were saying and our really nice moment cuddling and chatting didn't get aired. We did walk away from the cameras, but they were on us and it was still recording," she says. "But it's OK because that one-on-one time was nice anyway."
Despite her affection for Nick, the accounting student insists she was never jealous of the other bachelorettes.
"It's weird, but I actually didn't get jealous because you don't see Nick on the dates with the girls and you don't see him kissing them," she says. "It almost feels like you're not even dating the same guy."
With just three contestants now remaining, the Sydneysider picks Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman as the most likely to win, ahead of Brooke Blurton.
"I think they're both amazing and they both have amazing connections with Nick," she says. "I know them so well because we spent so much time together. They each have individual connections with him in different ways. As you can see on TV, they both look very happy."
Post-Bachelor, Cass says she's finally moved on and is still looking for love—just not online.
"I've never used Tinder or Bumble before and I don't plan on using it. It's not like I have anything against it, I just won't be," she says. "I'm still looking for love. That's why I went on the show and unfortunately I didn't get that and I'm still looking for it. After everything, and after last night's episode I could finally move on and hopefully find that person."
But is she game to be the next Bachelorette after Ali Oetjen? Cass tells E! News she's "not sure" if she'd accept the role if offered.
"The whole experience of this show was pretty hard," she says. "I'm still trying to find that person, so we'll just wait and see how that happens."
