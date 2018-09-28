The Resident Welcomes Jenna Dewan: Get a First Look at Her Guest Starring Role

Jace Downs/FOX
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 8:00 AM
Jace Downs/FOX
Chastain Park Memorial Hospital had better watch out!
Jenna Dewan makes her debut on The Resident in next week's episode as Julian Lynn, a savvy medical device rep who's pretty dang good at convincing doctors they need new, expensive equipment. In the clip below, exclusive to E! News, she's got the attention of Devon (Manish Dayal). She's wooing him with artificial sphincters and hip replacement scars and her "superpower" of being able to tell a doctor's specialty just by looking at them.
In her first eepisode's official description, Julian "inserts herself into the ongoing work of the doctors to promote her costly products," which doesn't exactly sound like she's a welcome guest at the hospital, especially in the midst of budget problems.
The episode, titled "The Prince & The Pauper," also deals with Bell's (Bruce Greenwood) frustrations over Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) dad, who is now the new chairman of the board, asking Conrad for his input on hospital expenses, while Mina (Shaunette Renee Wilson) struggles in her relationship with Micah (Patrick Walker) and Devon is tasked with showing the interns around.
Dewan currently hosts NBC's World of Dance, but has also recently had roles on Man with a Plan and Supergirl.
The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?