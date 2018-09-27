Everything We Know About Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow is consciously re-coupling!

Multiple sources tell E! News the Oscar winner turned lifestyle guru is marrying fiancé Brad Falchuk in the very near future. Paltrow, who just so happens to celebrate her 46th birthday today, is counting down the hours until she gets to walk down the aisle in what's sure to be one Goop-infused ceremony.

Paltrow and Falchuk, an accomplished Hollywood producer who first met his future bride on the set of Glee in 2014, confirmed their engagement last January after more than four years together. They gushed in a joint statement at the time, "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

As these soulmates embark on their next great adventure, E! News has all the inside scoop ahead of the big day.