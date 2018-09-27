Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley and Roger Mathews Split: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews are divorcing after nearly three years of marriage.

On Thursday, news of their split revealed JWoww filed for divorce in New Jersey two-weeks-ago. The Jersey Shore star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup and claimed their relationship began deteriorating in the past six months.

In legal documents, Farley outlined her desired custody arrangements, how their personal property would be split and other important details, including her desire for child support and health insurance for the family.

JWoww and Roger have yet to address their impending divorce.

In the duration of their relationship, the pair welcomed two kids, Meilani Alexandra and Greyson Valor Mathews. Over the years, fans of the New Jersey natives witnessed their family grow as they starred on their own spin-off show and later returned to MTV in 2017 with the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.