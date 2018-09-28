The Real Story Behind Felicity's Infamous Haircut That Caused Death Threats, a Ratings Crash and Changed TV Forever

30 Rock, Gilmore Girls, Six Feet Under, Happy Endings, and, yes, even Family Guy have also made Felicity's hair-related references during their runs.

But what was the real story behind-the-scenes of Felicity choosing to chop off her infamous illustrious curls?

When it came to the storyline of season two, with Felicity reeling from her break-up with Ben, the guy she'd literally followed to New York, it made total sense. What girl hasn't believed at one point that changing her hair would magically cure her of all of her heartbreak?

"It's such a typical college-girl story," Russell said on the show's reunion panel in June at the 2018 ATX TV Festival. "The guy breaks up with her and then she goes and cuts her hair and it's really bad."