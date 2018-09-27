Behind Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship: Makeup, Modeling and So Much More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 12:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may be friendship goals, they're so relatable.

The dynamic duo stays together, slays together and even binging watches Netflix together. Based on Jordyn's take, they sound like your typical BFFs.

"We're really just chillin'," she told E! News. "We're always trying to find new TV shows to watch to talk about. We love cooking. We just got Chrissy Teigen's new cookbook. We used her last cookbook a lot."

However, once you hear about the successes of the 21-year-old women and their shared love for beauty, photo shoots and entrepreneurship, it's clear that their lifestyle together is next level. 

For example, less than a week after her 21st birthday and the launch of her makeup collaboration with Kylie, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta (who clients include Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Lucy Hale) asked Jordyn to be his muse for a master class in celebration of Shiseido's new makeup collection

Photos

September 2018 Beauty Launches

ESC: Jordyn Woods

@JenJphoto

At the event, she told E! News, "Turning 21 is something you look forward to for a long time. Now that it's here, I'm like wait, so now I'm legal! It's just the start of something so much more. The collab [with Kylie] was amazing. I also dropped my second collection with my activewear line. It's just constantly learning and growing and starting new businesses."

For her modeling gig, the Scndnature owner revealed that warm tones and browns are her go-to, so the celeb-loved makeup artist took her obsession to the next level, creating a monochromatic look with a graphic eye and the Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in Majo.

"I really like it," she said. "I don't think it's an everyday look, but I like the eyeliner. I'm definitely going to try it again with a different shade. I didn't think I would like it, but I'm pleasantly surprised."

Using the new Kaja Ink Liner, the makeup artist traced her crease with an eye liner pencil (that can double as a brow product), which is a more dramatic look than the star is used to. However, she uses a similar technique on a day to day, using shadow instead of liner. 

ESC: Jordyn Woods

@JenJphoto

"I love the [Kylie x Jordan] eyshadow palette because you can create so many different looks with it, but it's also very wearable," she continued. "I don't like to venture off too much from my comfort zone. I love warm tones and browns...I use the first color more than the other. The two browns, I use those in my crease for every look that I do."

The influencer is referring to the shadows "Wife Life" and "Sister"—adequate descriptions of her lifestyle.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jordyn Woods , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Apple News , Life/Style , Style
Latest News
Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

23 Extraordinary Red Carpet Outfits to Inspire Your Halloween Costume

ESC: Cardi B, Fashion Month

6 Outfits That Prove Cardi B Is the Breakout Style Star of Fashion Month

Shopping: Luxe Fall Skincare

12 Luxurious Skincare Swaps for Fall

ESC: Blake Lively

How to Dress Like Blake Lively on a Budget

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Demonstrates How to Wear Sneakers With Your Fall Dress

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Makes Us Want to Wear Men's Denim in $35 Levi's

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad Opens a New Store and Shares 3 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.