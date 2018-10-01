Remembering Route 91 One Year Later: How the Country and Music Community Came Together as One

The attack rocked the nation but especially the country community. The country community made it clear that they would band together and come out of this stronger. And whether it was because he was on stage when the shots rang out or felt like he just had to say something, the healing began with Aldean.

Aldean had rushed off the stage when the shooting to protect his pregnant wife, Brittany Aldean, backstage. By the next morning, videos taken from the festival grounds had circulated on Twitter and in news stories, showing how chaotic and terrifying the scene was. Just a day after the turmoil, Aldean shared a message on Instagram addressing the tragedy. He wrote how the previous 24 hours had been an emotional rollercoaster from compassion to anger and fear. But he had a unifying message to share as well that, "we are all humans and we are all Americans and it's time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!"

Later in the week, Aldean made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In lieu of the show's traditional comedic opening monologue, Aldean was given the opportunity to address the nation saying, "like everyone I'm struggling to understand what happened that night, and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal… You can be sure we're going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it's unbreakable," he promised. Aldean and his band then kicked off the show with a cover of Tom Petty's anthem "I Won't Back Down", making it clear that while the country community was down it wasn't out.

The very next day, Aldean flew with his wife back to Las Vegas and visited patients who were still recovering at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada hospital. Across the country in Nashville, Keith Urban performed Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at a vigil. Before singing, Urban told a story about his young daughter was confused as to why Urban was sad if he didn't personally know any of the victims who passed away. He summed it up with, "They're like family. It's the one thing about country music that's always been at the center of it, and that is community...and so I did know those people in that way, and it just really hit me."