Riverdale's Jordan Connor Is Engaged: See His Fiancée's Ring

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 5:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jordan Connor, Jinjara Mitchell

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Mending Hearts

Jordan Connor is engaged!

The Riverdale actor proposed to his girlfriend, Jinjara Mitchell, on Saturday, Sept. 22. Connor announced their new relationship status and shared pictures from the special day on Wednesday. 

"The most important question I've ever asked... also the easiest! Jinjara Mitchell, you are my best friend and the love of my life. Let's get married!!" the Sweet Pea star wrote on Instagram along with the proposal date. He also gave a shout-out to his brother, Brad Yuen, and sister, Nicole Yuen, for capturing the romantic shots.

The bride-to-be couldn't resist sharing the good news, as well. 

"Yes, yes, YES!" she wrote on the social network. "All the best days of my life so far have been with you, Jordan. September 22, 2018 is another one of those days. You are my best friend and the love of my life. Spending a lifetime with you sounds like the most fun adventure I can imagine. Let's do this!"

Photos

Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Connor proposed to Mitchell at the Pacific Sands Beach Resort in Tofino, British Columbia. The actor got down on one knee just as the sun was setting and presented his love with a diamond ring by Cavalier Gastown. The sparkler contained a round, center stone, as well as a diamond band. After she said yes, the actor swept her off her feet and gave her a big kiss. Scroll through the Instagram post to see the bling.

Several of Connor's co-stars congratulated the pair, including Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

"Beyond happy for both of you," the Veronica Lodge character wrote in the comments section. "Congrats lovers!"

The two lovebirds have been together since at least 2013.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Riverdale , TV , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
House of Cards

House of Cards Final Season Trailer Declares "The Age of the Middle-Aged White Man Is Over"

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, AHS

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Finally Gives Us the Witches We've Been Missing

Big Brother Season 20

Who Won Big Brother Season 20?

Dushon Brown

How Chicago Fire Honored Late Cast Member DuShon Monique Brown

Survivor, Season 37

Survivor Season 37 Kicks Off With a Medical Emergency

Hannah Storm & Andrea Kremer Are NFL's 1st Female Hosts

Antwon Tanner, Danneel Ackles, Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, The Christmas Contract

All the Lifetime and Hallmark Holiday Movies You Need to Watch This Year

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.