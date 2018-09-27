Kristen Bell Reads Donald Trump's Tweets as Gossip Girl

Kristen Bell hasn't lost her touch.

It's been six years since Gossip Girl ended its six-season run, and although she only appeared onscreen in a wink-y cameo in the series finale, she served as the narrator for all 121 episodes. So, on Late Night Wednesday, Seth Meyers asked her to get back into character for a very special reason. "We feel as though a lot of Donald Trump's tweets feel very gossipy," he said. "We've asked if you wouldn't mind reading a few of them with the classic Gossip Girl sendoff."

Bell was happy to oblige and began with a tweet Trump wrote on Aug. 24, 2018: "Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over 'classified' information. Gee, this is 'small potatoes' compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. XOXO, Gossip Girl."

The next tweet Bell read aloud, which he wrote on May 31, 2017l, was a joke about one of his weirder typos: "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy! XOXO, Gossip Girl.'"

Bell told Meyers, "These do sound like the things that were written on the show."