The Bachelor Australia Contestants Address Rumours Nick Cummins Is Single

There are more Bachelor Australia rumours going around than contestants left on the show.

With just four women remaining in the mansion, some fans speculate that Nick Cummins ends up single—or dumps the winner.

Speaking to E! News after her Sept. 26 elimination, Dasha Gaivoronski says she has always joked about the Honey Badger ending up a single man.

"Even at the beginning of the show, maybe the first week or so, I told the girls, ‘Imagine if he doesn't pick anyone,'" she says. "And everyone was like, ‘No, it's never happened, it's definitely not going to happen.' It wouldn't surprise me at all."

Contestant Emily Dibden has also heard the rumour about Nick's solo status, but remains skeptical.

"I have no idea [what happens]. I highly doubt it at this point because he's got so many gorgeous girls," the dance teacher tells E! News. "You'd be pretty crazy not to choose one of them and they're all so special. I'd like to think that he's chosen someone."