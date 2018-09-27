The Bachelor Australia Contestants Address Rumours Nick Cummins Is Single

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 12:53 AM
There are more Bachelor Australia rumours going around than contestants left on the show.
With just four women remaining in the mansion, some fans speculate that Nick Cummins ends up single—or dumps the winner.
Speaking to E! News after her Sept. 26 elimination, Dasha Gaivoronski says she has always joked about the Honey Badger ending up a single man.
"Even at the beginning of the show, maybe the first week or so, I told the girls, ‘Imagine if he doesn't pick anyone,'" she says. "And everyone was like, ‘No, it's never happened, it's definitely not going to happen.' It wouldn't surprise me at all."
Contestant Emily Dibden has also heard the rumour about Nick's solo status, but remains skeptical.
"I have no idea [what happens]. I highly doubt it at this point because he's got so many gorgeous girls," the dance teacher tells E! News. "You'd be pretty crazy not to choose one of them and they're all so special. I'd like to think that he's chosen someone."
In an even bigger twist, Woman's Day reports that Nick picks a winner—widely believed to be Brittany Hockley—but then dumps her for another Bachelor contestant. According to unconfirmed reports, Sophie Tieman was spotted at Nick's family's timeshare property after filming wrapped.
"Yeah, that [outcome] would shock me," Emily says. "What is it, a Blake Garvey kind of deal? I don't know, they're all just rumours. It would be pretty shocking if that did happen. I can't see it happening at this point."
Dasha also weighs in: "I've heard that [rumour] as well. That might be the case…There could be so many potential different scenarios to that story. I guess we have to wait and see, and we'll find out next week."
Both contestants agree Brittany is the bachelorette most likely to receive the final rose.
"From Nick's perspective and if I was him, I would probably go for Brittany," personal trainer Dasha says. "They have a lot in common, it was meant to be from the start. They're the same age, they're from the same city and they both love travelling."
Emily adds: "It's so hard because I was so close with all of them, but I think Brittany has got a really good compatibility with Nick. They seem to be on the same page."
The Bachelor Australia hometown visits kick off on Sept. 27, where Nick will meet the family and friends of Cass Wood, Brooke Blurton, Sophie and Brittany.
