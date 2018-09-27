Jessie James Decker Reveals If She Is Already Planning For Baby No. 4

Courtesy of JustFab
by Cydney Contreras & Spencer Lubitz | Thu., Sep. 27, 2018 5:00 AM
Courtesy of JustFab
Jessie James Deckeris kicking up her "Boots" when it comes to having another baby.
The mother-of-three exclusively told E! News she and husband Eric Decker do not have any pregnancy plans in the near future, although she knows to never say never. "Probably not, but, you know, sometimes surprises happen and I think a child is a blessing no matter what it is," Jessie said.
It is no wonder the two are pumping the brakes on the baby-making-machine considering they only welcomed their youngest son, Forrest Decker, in March of this year. She explained, "If that were to happen and that were God's plan I would be so grateful and excited, but are there any plans? No. We are very happy with the 5-month-old we just had."
And since the little one entered the world five months ago, he has taken the world by storm. The mom happily revealed that the tiny tike is crawling, laughing and making baby noises right on schedule, if not in advance of a baby's typical development.
Courtesy of JustFab
"He's pretty advanced, he reminds me a lot of Vivianne," Decker shared. "Vivianne started walking at 9 months, so he's kind of quick. He's on the go already.
While she may have her hands full with three little ones, the mom has some help now that Eric officially retired from the NFL. "It's been so good having him home. I love being able to wake up to him every day and just be together as a family, it just feels good," Jessie gushed.
She continued, "It's great to have him around, football or no football, he's just the most help I've ever experienced, or seen firsthand in a man and in a father, he goes above and beyond. I'm constantly impressed by how much he can do. He's such a great dad."
Jessie James Decker stars in JustFab's fall campaign with her very own shop featuring her favorite styles, along with a national commercial spot, featuring her new song, aptly titled, "Boots." The song will be available for download and streaming on September 28th.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?