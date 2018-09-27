Jessie James Decker Reveals If She Is Already Planning For Baby No. 4

Jessie James Deckeris kicking up her "Boots" when it comes to having another baby.

The mother-of-three exclusively told E! News she and husband Eric Decker do not have any pregnancy plans in the near future, although she knows to never say never. "Probably not, but, you know, sometimes surprises happen and I think a child is a blessing no matter what it is," Jessie said.

It is no wonder the two are pumping the brakes on the baby-making-machine considering they only welcomed their youngest son, Forrest Decker, in March of this year. She explained, "If that were to happen and that were God's plan I would be so grateful and excited, but are there any plans? No. We are very happy with the 5-month-old we just had."

And since the little one entered the world five months ago, he has taken the world by storm. The mom happily revealed that the tiny tike is crawling, laughing and making baby noises right on schedule, if not in advance of a baby's typical development.