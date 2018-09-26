6 Outfits That Prove Cardi B Is the Breakout Style Star of Fashion Month

Cardi B's status as a hitmaker just reached a new level.

In her words, the record-breaking musician came through drippin' during New York Fashion Week. Now that she's in Paris, she's taking her game to the next level in designer looks that ooze glamour and demonstrate her fearlessness. Her looks are loud in the best way possible.

With a little help from celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, her front row-ready wardrobe is just as unexpected, as it is epic. It includes a lavender feather shawl, fur-accented glasses, lace-up bike shorts and bright monochromes outfits. 

Her status as a style star coincides with her rise to hip-hip royalty this year. This isn't the first time we've seen the 25-year-old rapper make a fashion statement (Think: her MTV VMAs 2018 dress). However, now she's wearing awing looks on the daily, proving herself to be a rising fashion icon. And, Paris is the perfect place to make her case.

While her feud with Nicki Minaj remains a hot topic, the rapper's style isn't phased. If anything, she's amped up her look since making headlines. 

Need proof? Scroll through the star's recent looks below!

Black Beauty

Cardi kept it classy in a black fitted dress with structured shoulders at the Tom Ford show.

Cheetah Girl

The rapper suited up for the Jeremy Scott fashion show in a cheetah-print suit with a black corset underneath.

Fierce Feathers

The new mom isn't ruffling feathers during fashion week, she's flaunting them! The rapper wore a purple Christian Cowan suit with large feathers for the Etam lingirie show.

Next Level

The 25-year-old star shows us how to pair Louboutin stilettos with corset-detailed biker shorts in this all black get-up.

On the Prowl

According to the fashionista, Fran Drescher inspired this head-to-toe animal print look that featured furry Dolce & Gabbana glasses.

Chic Chick

Offset's better half proves she is the queen of fashion month in this elegant Michael Costello gown complete with a matching oversized hat.

