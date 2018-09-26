Here's What Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Husband Kroy Really Thinks of Her Breast Reduction

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is always one to keep it real.

And close to one week after revealing the results of her breast reduction, the Don't Be Tardy star is sharing husband Kroy Biermann's reaction to the whole process.

"It's like you know what, I'm 40, I'm tired, my back is a little sore," Kim shared on her PodcastOne podcast named House of Kim. "Kroy the whole time has not been that happy about it."

Kroy added, "I'm not against it."

But according to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kroy misses her "big floppy titties."

"I loved them," the former NFL player admitted. "And I'm sure I'm gonna love these too."