Meghan Markle's "British Accent" Sparks Social Media Frenzy Again

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 9:49 AM
Meghan Markle's "accent" has Twitter in a frenzy once again.
Over the summer, social media went wild over a clip of the Duchess of Sussex speaking in what seemed to be a slight British accent during a public appearance in Cheshire, England. Now, Twitter is buzzing once again over a clip of Meghan in Queen Elizabeth II's documentary, Queen of the World, which first appeared online over the weekend. In the clip, Meghan is reunited with her Givenchy wedding dress from her May nuptials with Prince Harry.
"Oh my goodness, it's amazing, isn't it?" Meghan says as she takes a look at her dress. "The work that they did here is just so beautiful."
"Somewhere in here there's a piece of, did you see? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside?" Meghan asks. "It was my something blue...it's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."
In response to the clip, some Twitter users believe Meghan, who has lived in London for some time now, is "losing" her American accent. Let's take a look at some of the social media reactions to Meghan's voice in the documentary:
sorry Meghan Markles new accent?— D (@daniellaarcherx) September 25, 2018
Meghan's developed a case of Madonna's Accent Change 😕 #QueenOfTheWorld— Stephen Leng (@steveleng) September 25, 2018
#QueenOfTheWorld Meghan has had voice coaching, she seems much softer, bit like how Kates changed too— karen bateup (@pinkdiamond71) September 25, 2018
Can you hear a difference in Meghan's voice? Watch the video above to see what has social media in a frenzy!
Queen of the World will premiere in the United States on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?