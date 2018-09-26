Meghan Markle's "British Accent" Sparks Social Media Frenzy Again

Meghan Markle's "accent" has Twitter in a frenzy once again.

Over the summer, social media went wild over a clip of the Duchess of Sussex speaking in what seemed to be a slight British accent during a public appearance in Cheshire, England. Now, Twitter is buzzing once again over a clip of Meghan in Queen Elizabeth II's documentary, Queen of the World, which first appeared online over the weekend. In the clip, Meghan is reunited with her Givenchy wedding dress from her May nuptials with Prince Harry.

"Oh my goodness, it's amazing, isn't it?" Meghan says as she takes a look at her dress. "The work that they did here is just so beautiful."