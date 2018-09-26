Tom Arnold Learns Roseanne Barr Is Getting Killed Off The Conners on Live TV

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 6:17 AM

Tom Arnold, Roseanne Barr's ex-husband and a former actor and executive producer on Roseanne, just learned the rumored fate of Barr's iconic character Roseanne Conner while on live TV.

Arnold stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote his new series The Hunt for the Trump Tapes and Cohen asked Arnold his opinion on what Barr said is going to happen to her character on the Roseanne spinoff The Conners. A brief backstory: Roseanne was canceled following Barr's controversial and racist tweets aimed at former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. This was after ABC ordered a second season of the revived series. The network made a deal with Barr for a spinoff, The Conners, but she would have no financial or creative involvement in the series.

According to Barr, The Conners will kill Roseanne Conner by way of opioid overdose. The character's reliance on the drugs were a plot point in the series. Season one ended with Roseanne Conner going in for knee surgery.

"Wait. I hadn't heard, is that true? Oh my god," Arnold asked host Andy Cohen. Arnold struggled to find the words to properly convey his reaction. "Oh, boy. I don't think they're going to ask us back either way you look at it," Arnold said. "I don't know what to think…I will tell you this: Sara Gilbert is a jinx on every show she's on this year, let me tell you that."

The audience didn't take kindly to that comment referring to Gilbert's daytime series The Talk, which Julie Chen just announced her exit from.

"I'm kidding, it's a joke…I wish them all the best," Arnold said.

Arnold also told a story about the time he and Barr vandalized Julia Louis-Dreyfus' car with some choice language.

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

